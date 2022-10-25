How to Make a Dispenser in Minecraft? A Dispenser is an excellent game defense tool, like a turret that will shoot at mobs.

A good defense is an even better offense. In Minecraft, you can use all the advantages you can get, so it is crucial to have good tools and weapons at your disposal. Today, we will show you how to make a Dispenser to max out your defensive game.

Let us take a look at the various steps.

How to Make a Dispenser in Minecraft



Note: You will need the following items to make a Dispenser.

Redstone Ore

3 Strings

One Wooden Block

A crafting table

7 Cobblestones

Step 1 – Finding all the Ingredients

Redstone ores are found -16 blocks down in any area. You will need an iron pickaxe or higher to mine these ores. We have a diamond pickaxe tutorial you can use to make the pickaxe you need.

Cobblestones are found in any mine or cave; they are grey-colored blocks. Kill spiders to get three pieces of string. Chop any tree to get wooden blocks. After you have collected all the ingredients, you are ready for step two.

Step 2 – Making sticks and a Bow

We will use sticks to make a bow and put that bow in the crafting grid to make a dispenser. First, open your inventory and drag the wooden blocks in the crafting section to make planks. After that, open the crafting table and place those planks in the center grid of the center row and one directly beneath it. This will make sticks.

Now to create a bow, open the crafting table, and place the strings on the rightmost grids, one on top of the other. Then place the sticks; the top row should have one in the middle, the middle row should have one on the leftmost side, and the bottom row should have one in the middle again.

This will create a bow.

Step 3 – Making a Dispenser

Open the crafting table and place the bow on the center grid—place cobblestones in every grid except the one directly beneath the bow. In the one grid beneath the bow, place a Redstone ore. Craft it, and Voila! You now have a Dispenser.

