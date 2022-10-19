How to Make a Furnace in Minecraft? You will require some cobblestones and a fuel source to smelt items. Let us look at the detailed steps.

A Furnace is an essential tool in Minecraft as it helps players make weapons, glass, and many more things that ease the playthrough. That is why we will look at how you can make a Furnace to ease your burdens. Plus, to make most metal-related recipes, you will need this Furnace.

You can also use Charcoal to upgrade your Furnace to a blast Furnace. Let us look at the steps.

How to Make a Furnace in Minecraft?



For the first step, you will need to make a crafting table. Making a crafting table is the easiest thing in Minecraft. Also, making a crafting table is essential since most of the stuff in the game is made through this item.

Step 1 – Making a Crafting Table

Make sure you have a pickaxe. Firstly, you will have to go collect some wooden blocks. You can find wood from trees; trees can be found anywhere worldwide. Any wooden block will work. Get to your inventory and use the crafting GUI to make planks by placing wooden blocks.

Place the wooden blocks in all 2×2 grids, making the desired wooden planks you need. Now place the planks in the 2×2 grid, and you have a crafting table. For a detailed guide, click the link below.

Step 2 – Collecting Cobblestone and Fuel

Let’s collect cobblestones and fuel. You can easily find cobblestones in caves or underground. Alternatively, collecting black stones is also an option. Collect fuel for the Furnace by collecting Coal or Lava.

Step 3 – Making the Furnace

Open the crafting table. Place the cobblestones in every grid except the center one. You should have eight cobblestones everywhere except the center box in the crafting grid. This will make the furnace, now put it in your inventory and place it on the ground.

There are multiple uses for the furnace, including smelting metals and glass. Have fun experimenting!