How to Make a Rainbow Sheep in Minecraft? First, find a sheep, and a tag, name it Jeb_ and voila! You have a colored sheep now.

The Rainbow Sheep is an easter egg in the game inserted by one of the original developers of Minecraft. Due to this easter egg, the color of your tamed sheep will keep changing from various tones of the color spectrum. Let us look at how you can take advantage of this glitch.

How to Make a Rainbow Sheep in Minecraft?

Step 1 – Finding and Taming a Sheep

You can find and tame sheep by visiting any forest biomes out there. Alternatively, using cheats to summon sheep is also possible if you cannot find them. The cheat is /summon sheep [spawnPos]. After taming them, you will need to transfer them to your farm. To do that, use wheat to lure them; a boat can also be useful.

Step 2 – Finding a Name Tag

This is the hardest and most crucial part of this guide. Finding a name tag will prove challenging but not impossible. You can find a name tag while fishing. Any fish has a 0.8 percent chance of being a tag, while a Luck of the Sea enchantment will double that possibility to 1.9%.

A 6th Tier librarian can also give you a name tag, while looting chests in dungeons is also a helpful way to acquire a name tag.

Step 3 – Crafting an Anvil

Now you will need to craft an anvil. You will need four iron ingots and 3 iron blocks. Put three iron blocks on the top three grid spaces. Then place one ingot in the center followed by three ingots at the bottom and craft.

Step 4 – Creating the Tag and Placing it on the sheep

Standing in front of the anvil opens a menu; place the tag on the left box before the plus sign, and change the name to jeb_.(without the full stop). After you take the tag into your inventory, equip it in your right hand and right-click on the sheep. Your sheep will now be able to change colors.

Note: This has no special benefits; it does not give you rainbow wool. It is purely aesthetic.

