How to make Tinted Glass in Minecraft? You will need 4 Amethyst Shards and a Glass pane to make it, along with a crafting table.

Tinted Glass lets lesser light pass through the surface; it looks like black glass. But it is not that difficult to obtain. Therefore, we can get Tinted Glass in Minecraft in a few simple steps. Today we will look at how you can get Tinted Glass. Let us look at the steps.

How to make Tinted Glass in Minecraft?

Step 1 – Making Glass

To make glass, you will need some sand and a smelting chamber. You can gather sand from beaches or anywhere else. We have created a guide on how to make glass as well. The guide to making glass is attached below for your reference.

The furnace and sand will help make the glass, and those are also easier to obtain. After this, let us look at how you can get Amethyst Shards.

Step 2 – Getting Amethyst Shards

Firstly, you need to go to an Amethyst Geode; these are found naturally in the Minecraft World. All you have to do is use a pickaxe to mine these shards. Moreover, mining these shards is easy. There are four kinds of Amethyst shard sizes; the first is a small amethyst shard, the second is a medium amethyst shard, the third is a Large, and the fourth is a Cluster.

Make sure you use an Iron Pickaxe, a silk touch, or a fortune enhancement to get more shards. Moreover, after you get these Amethyst shards, we can start making the Tinted Glass.

Step 3 – Making the Tinted Glass

Finally, let us make the Tinted Glass. Firstly, let us take our sights to the crafting table. Make the Tinted Glass by placing the glass in the middle of the grid. Place the Amethyst shards on the left and right of the glass pane. Then place another pair of shards on the top and bottom of the glass pane.

This will make the tinted glass. These tinted glasses will be useful for you to create places and buildings.

