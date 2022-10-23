How to Make a Scute in Minecraft? You simply need 4 Seagrass to make it. You will also need to find a Turtle.

The Scute is not that useful in doing things or accomplishing missions, but it can help us brew a potion called the potion of the Turtle Master. We will look at what the potion does in detail a little later, but for now, we will look at how you can make a Scute and obtain it to make that potion.

Also Read: Silent Hill 2 to be remade for PS5 and PC by Bloober Team

How to Make a Scute in Minecraft



Firstly, we will need to find some Seagrass. You will need to find Seagrass by going to Underwater biomes and searching for the tall and short variants. The first thing we need to do is find a pair of shears. You can craft them as well. To craft them, you have to use iron ingots.

Tor harvests these things; you need to remember two things. The short ones give you one Seagrass, while the tall ones give you two Seagrass. Make sure to collect four of these so we can feed the turtles. The scutes we get from baby turtles when they turn into adults will be made into turtle armor.

After collecting the Seagrass, we will need to find some turtles. We already know they are found in the deep sea and underwater, so you will need to go there. After that, you will need to use the Seagrass to lure the baby turtles in. When you get to see green particles forming around the turtle, the turtle will grow old.

After the turtle grows old, it will automatically drop a scute near the ocean floor. But do it quickly, before it disappears. After taking the Scute after the floor, repeat the process however many times as you want to gather enough scutes. There are some uses to it.

Some uses of Scutes

The scutes are helpful in making turtle armor and the potion we discussed earlier. Make sure to gather enough so you can keep making more.

Also Read: How to Breed Llamas in Minecraft