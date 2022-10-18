How to make an Anvil in Minecraft? You need iron ingots, a Furnace, some fuel, and a crafting table; if you have these, it’s pretty easy.

Anvils are pretty helpful in Minecraft. You can use them to combine tools with enchantments. You can also convert enchanted weapons to fix their durability, name things, and combine multiple enchanted weapons into an ultimate tool. Anything related to enchantments and weapons, the anvil can help you with.

However, we have to make it first. You can easily make it if you’re an experienced beginner since most items will be with you. Let us look at the steps.

How to make an Anvil in Minecraft?

Step 1 – Making a Crafting Table

Making a crafting table is the first step. To make it, all you will need is some wooden blocks. After you get some wooden blocks, open up your inventory and place the wooden blocks in the crafting GUI to convert them into planks. Use these planks to make the crafting table. We have attached a detailed guide to creating a crafting table for your reference.

Also Read: How to Make a Crafting Table in Minecraft

Step 2 – Using the Furnace to make Iron Blocks

Assuming that you already have a pickaxe, let us make a furnace. You will need to mine iron ore; you can find iron ore in caves. Make sure you collect some coal for the furnace fuel as well. You need to collect 31 pieces of iron ore to get iron ingots.

Smelt the 31 pieces of iron that we collected to make ingots. Now, open the crafting table, place three iron ingots in each grid, and craft. This will create one iron block; repeat this two more times. We have a short guide below if you do not know how to make a furnace.

Also Read: How to make Charcoal in Minecraft (Step one is How to make a Furnace)

Step 3 – Making the Anvil

Open the crafting table and place three iron blocks on the top grid. Place one iron ingot in the center grid and three in the bottom grid. Voila! You have made your own Anvil.