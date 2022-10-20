How to Make an Enchantment Table in Minecraft? To make it, you will need four obsidian, two diamonds, and a book. The steps are given below.

Making an Enchantment table is necessary for your playthrough since it will let you craft spells and give buffs to your swords and axes. They are essential for mid to end-level gameplay, and every player should consider getting one. However, the ingredients we need are harder to obtain.

You will require a couple of diamonds, obsidian, and a book to make an Enchantment table. Let us look at the steps.

How to Make an Enchantment Table in Minecraft

Step 1 – Gathering Diamonds

You will need to dig below the ground level in Mines to gather diamonds. However, ensure you do not dig directly down as you will fall into lava. Make a staircase-like pattern. When you reach Bedrock, go 15 blocks above it. That is where you will find diamonds.

Diamond ores have cyan-colored engravings inside the grey rock. You can easily distinguish them with regular ones. Now to get obsidian and a book.

Step 2 – Getting Obsidian and a Book

Obsidian is the matter we get after water combines with lava. You can make a squared pit out of cobblestones and use buckets to put lava and water together.

To get a book you will need to go to villages/libraries and find bookselves. You can also craft your own books. To do that, gather one leather from cows, and cut sugarcane to make reeds. By combining one leather, and three reeds you can make a book. The alignment on the crafting table does not matter.

Step 3 – Making the Enchantment Table

Now to combine all three ingredients. Go to the craftin table and place the book in the center of the top row. Place the obsidian in the center grid of the 2nd row with two diamonds on either side. Now place the remaining obsidian in the three grids left in the bottom row and craft.

Take the Enchantment Table inn your inventory and set it on the ground. Voila! Yo have created your own Enchantment Table.

