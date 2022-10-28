How to Make Banners in Minecraft? You just need some Wool and some Sticks to make the banners. Details are below.

Making banners is purely for decoration, but it can be a great way to give your house a fortifying feel. That is why. We will see how you can make banners in three simple steps. The ingredients you require are Wool and Sticks. You should have used these ingredients if you are an intermediate player.

We will also provide you with a video that will help you with simple steps. Let us take a look at the steps.

Also Read: Sniper Elite 5 update 1.13 introduces new weapons and free multiplayer map

How to Make Banners in Minecraft

Step 1 – Collecting Sticks

We have made several articles and tutorials in which you need sticks to make something. Sticks are the most common item in the game and are very easy to make if you have a crafting table. Making a crafting table is also easy. To make sticks, collect wooden blocks and use the inventory crafting GUI to make planks.

Now to make sticks, open the crafting table and place one plank in the center grid with another plank below it. That is how you make a stick. Alternatively, you can also get sticks by destroying leaf blocks on trees.

Step 2 – Collecting Wool

You can find and tame sheep in the grassland biomes. Tame them and bring them to your farm, as they are passive mobs. You can collect wool from sheep. You need at least six blocks of wool to create a banner. After you collect some wool, we are ready for the last step.

Step 3 – Combining the Ingredients

The last step is to combine all the materials together. Now, open the crafting table and make sure you place the wool in the first six blocks of the crafting grid. After filling the top and the middle row with wool, place a stick in the center grid of the last row and craft. You have created a banner!

There are various designs for the banner; you can find variations of them in the video given above.

Also Read: The Witcher Remake announced as Unreal Engine 5 title