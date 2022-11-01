How to Make Fireworks in Minecraft? You need paper and Gunpowder to make them. Let us break down the process.

It is that time of the year during the peak of Winter where Fireworks are the most effective at night. That is why we will look at how you can make some. This tutorial is for Minecraft players who want to celebrate on their server without venturing out.

For this tutorial, we will require a few choice ingredients. Let us do everything step-by-step.

How to Make Fireworks in Minecraft



Here is a video you can use as a point of reference for this written tutorial.

Step 1 – Gathering Paper

Paper is found by cutting down sugarcanes and combining them to make paper. It is a simple process, although you have to have a crafting table. You can find sugarcane beside any water bodies in Grass, Dirt, and Earth worlds.

After collecting sugarcane, place each unit of them in a straight horizontal line on the crafting table. This will create the paper.

Step 2 – Getting Gunpowder

Gunpowder is relatively easy to find for intermediate and advanced players. However, if you have good weapons, you can quickly obtain Gunpowder. To get it, all you have to do is kill Creepers, Ghasts, and Witches. We have a guide to obtaining Gunpowder attached below.

Step 3 – Making the Fireworks

There are two types of Fireworks- those that explode and those that do not. To make the ones that do not explode, you will need paper and Gunpowder. However, it is the ones that explode that are the real ones. We will focus on making that.

You will need a Firework Star to make this exploding firework. To make the star combine one unit of Gunpowder with colored dye. After getting the star, it is time to make the firework.

Place the paper in the middle of the crafting grid; place the Gunpowder in this sequence, one below the paper, one on the left, and one diagonal to the left. Now place the Firework dye on top of the paper and Craft. You have just made a Firework.