How to Get Gunpowder in Minecraft? You can acquire it by killing witches, creepers, and ghasts. Loot chests also contain Gunpowder.

Gunpowder is crucial in making TNT, potions, and fireworks. But most of the time, it is challenging to acquire due to its spawn rate. That is why we will give you four sources of Gunpowder so you can have an easy time farming Gunpowder to make TNT.

We will look at four sections: Witches, Creepers, Chests, and Ghasts. Based on these sections, you will receive information on how to combat each situation.

Source No 1 – Witches

The first source is Witches. Creepers have a 16% chance to drop Gunpowder. So make sure these odds are worth it for you. Although, they drop more items than Creepers which will prove profitable for trade. First, you have to find a Witch Hut; you can find them in Swamp Biomes. Witches can spawn anywhere but are more common near these huts.

Go near the house, and the Witch will spawn. You can use arrows or your sword to kill her. Make sure you are promptly leveled up.

Source No 2 – Creepers

Creepers have a 66% Gunpowder drop rate. Although, you will have to kill them before they explode. If you don’t, then they won’t give you Gunpowder. Now to fight Creepers is a different deal. Your best bet is to lay down traps or fight them underwater.

Using a bow and arrow or close combat is also a great idea. Make sure to experiment and see what works best for you.

Source No 3 – Ghasts

Ghasts shoot fireballs, and their range extends up to 16 blocks. You will need a bow and arrow, along with a Nether Portal. After you get both of these, go to the Nether region and look for Ghasts. They are flying monsters with tentacles colored white. The drop rate is the same as the Creepers.

Source No 4 – Chests

Chests are most commonly found in Dungeons. However, there is no guarantee that it will give you Gunpowder since the drop rate of these things is decided at random. So make sure you can bear the risk.

