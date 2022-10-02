How to make glass in Minecraft? You will need three things, sand, some smelting fuel, and a furnace. Let us take a detailed look.

It is customary to have glass windows to build proper three-storied buildings and estates that seem appealing.

That is why, we will show you how to make glass panes, normal and colored ones. Besides making glass windows there are a lot of other things glass is used for.



How to make Glass in Minecraft

Once you have all the ingredients it is quite easy to make glass. Let us look at how you can gather all the ingredients we previously mentioned.

Firstly, sand is the easiest to obtain. To find sand, explore beaches, underwater or deserts. There you will find plenty of sand for our glass-making project.

Next is smelting fuel. To get fuel, search for coal, lava, or wood-based burnable items. You can find easily find coal by digging up inside caves.

Now, to make a furnace you will need a crafting table. You can use the article attached below to learn how to make one.

Also Read: How to make a crafting table

Now, layer cobblestone around the outside of that crafting table to make a furnace. Now that we have all the ingredients, let us look at how you make the glass.

The Glass Making

Now add some fuel to the furnace. After that, add sand and wait for some time, this will give you a block of glass.

Making glass panes is a different task altogether. Open the crafting table and fill the 2nd and 3rd rows with glass blocks. This will create 16 glass panes you can use as windows.

To make colored glass, you need to place any color in the middle slot and fill it with glass in the surrounding blocks on the crafting table.

Uses of Glass

Glass has many uses. The primary use is for making windows in pristine estates. Other than that, you can use glass to make beacons, glass bottles, and tinted glass.

All of these have different glass-based requirements. It is quite easy to experiment with different alignments in the crafting table to make various creations.

Also Read: How to find an Ancient City in Minecraft