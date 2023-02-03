How To Obtain and Use Channeling Minecraft Enchantment

Channeling is one of the most important and powerful attachments in Minecraft. If used well, it can make your trident potently powerful.

Channeling might seem like a trivial attachment because it relies on thunderstorms being summoned to do damage. However, once you have the trident, it can change the way you look at the enchantment. It does massive damage to mobs when you use enchant it with Channeling while there is a thunderstorm going on. Let us see how you can craft it and use it to engage the mobs.

Channeling in Minecraft and How it Can Change your Combat Superiority

Now, to get Channeling, you are going to need a trident. Finding a trident will be the most difficult part since their drop rate is pretty low. The Drowned, who are the sea creatures, will spawn the tridents after dying. In addition, to the trident, you will also need an enchanting table that creates a book. After that, we will use the book to imprint Channeling into the book. After you build the Channeling book, you will need the Anvil to apply the enchantment to the weapon.

Here is a tutorial on how you can do the exact thing.

Conditions

Once you enchant your weapon with Channeling, there are some conditions you need to fulfill to make sure of it. The first thing you need to remember is that you should be in an open area with a mob; the second thing is that there are no objects or buildings on top of the mob to prevent the lightning from striking them.

The mob also can’t be in the water, lava powder, snow, or anything that might obstruct the lightning from striking. You can also advance this enchantment to increase its potency. That is everything you need to know about this enchantment in Minecraft. Check out our Minecraft Archives for more information and tutorials on Minecraft.

