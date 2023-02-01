How to Make Netherite Ingot in Minecraft in 3 Simple Steps; Minecraft Update 1.20

This article will examine the steps to making a Netherite Ingot in Minecraft. There are a couple of prerequisites for this recipe, however.

A Netherite Ingot is one of the four main ingots in this game. The rest are iron, gold, and copper. However, you can get the former three by mining their respective blocks. You have to CRAFT the Netherite Ingot. This article will walk you through the simple process of making a Netherite Ingot. Firstly, you must have a crafting table and a furnace before executing this build. Let us begin.

Learn How to Make a Netherite Ingot Minecraft Recipe in Three Steps

Step 1 – Acquiring Gold Ingots

You can find gold in almost any mine. Although, we recommend going to the Badlands biomes for the most success in acquiring gold. Once you find enough gold blocks, bring them back to your furnace, smelt them, and make at least four gold ingots. You can also barter with Piglins to get gold; any convenient option should work.

Step 2 – Acquiring Netherite Scraps

These are multiple steps in one step. First, you need to go to the Nether. Here you will need to mine Ancient Debris Blocks. You can find them in heights below Y=15. Once you collect them, bring them back to your furnace, and smelt them to create Netherite Scraps; now, onto the last step.

Step 3 – Making the Netherite Ingot in Minecraft

The last step is to open the crafting table and place the ingredients. First, place four Netherite Scraps in four blocks, one in each. The alignment does not matter. Do the same with the gold ingots. The reason why the alignment does not matter is that the ingot is shapeless. Craft the recipe, and you have a Netherite Ingot! Repeat as many times as you want.

That is all you need to know about making the Netherite Ingots; you can use it to combine it with diamond gear and create a smithing table. For more Minecraft content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

