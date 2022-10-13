How to Tame a Fox in Minecraft? You have to trap the fox first and then feed it berries. Let us look at more details below.

Foxes are wild and tameable creatures in Minecraft who are also nocturnal. Therefore, it is easy to tame them since it is easier to catch them during the day. That is why we will look at an easy step-by-step guide on things we need to do to catch and tame a fox.

How to Tame a Fox in Minecraft

Here is a video you can reference for taming a fox.

Step 1 – Finding a Fox

To tame these lovely creatures, you will have to find them first. To do that, go to one of these locations; you can easily find Foxes sleeping there.

Biomes where foxes spawn: Taiga, Old Growth Spruce Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Grove, and Old Growth Pine Taiga

These creatures travel in packs, so ensure you isolate one fox from the other before proceeding to the next step. The next step is catching a fox.

Step 2- Catching a Fox

Catching two foxes after finding them is very easy. All you have to do is isolate one of these cute creatures and trap them. To trap them, you can build a wall with blocks. Although, ensure that you stack up at least two blocks on top of each other.

Remember, we need two foxes so they can make a baby. That is why trap both of them in a wall and gradually remove blocks so they can be together in the same spot. The next step is to tame a fox.

Step 3 – Taming a Fox

Once you catch the two foxes, you must feed them sweet/glow berries. They will make a baby, which is now tameable. The parents will be scared, but not the baby. It will take time to become an adult, but you can fast-forward that process.

Put a lead on the fox, and it will follow you home. These foxes will attack mobs if they try to hurt you; having them as pets benefits newer players.

