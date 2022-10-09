Dream Face Reveal Memes : Twitter Reacts to Minecraft Legend Dream Face Reveal

Twitter had mixed reactions to Minecraft Legend Dream Face Reveal. The face reveal took the whole world by storm as it was completely unexpected.

The Minecraft World was taken by storm when Dream suddenly decided to reveal his face to the world. The response was mixed, to say the least. Some people praised and complimented his face, while certain users made memes out of it. Needless to say, the face reveal was a hit and a thing to remember.

Today we will look at tweets that are the most hilarious along with being meme-worthy.

Twitter Reacts: Dream Face Reveal

First Tweet

We will look at the first Tweet from the user Undacovas, who compared Dream’s face to a CGI replica of Chucky. As a result, it left the followers and viewers of the tweet in stitches. Moreover, the Tweet has more than 11.2k likes.



Second Tweet

Twitter user blueberry commented on Dream using only one angle for his face reveal and putting a hilariously funny hashtag, if not slightly offensive. The hashtag was #PutTheMaskBackOn.

We are guessing diehard fans of the Dream won’t receive this Tweet well, but it does have 9000+ likes on it.

Third Tweet

Corpse Husband is another public figure who still hasn’t revealed his face to the world. This tweet hilariously memes a potential Corpse Husband reaction on Twitter, bashing Dream’s face reveal. The result was 25k plus retweets along with 330k plus likes on it.

corpse husband watching Dream gettin DEVOURED on the timeline #dreamfacereveal pic.twitter.com/PFfHhXbzq2 — kuro president! (@kurostill) October 3, 2022



Fourth Tweet

A user named Daily Dose of Mighty Mac made a collage roasting Dream and comparing his face to all three villains of the Shrek Franchise. This comparison was effortlessly hilarious as it drew 9000+retweets and 90k+ likes.

Why does he look like a bunch of shrek villains combined into one person? #dreamfacereveal pic.twitter.com/i0LkDGOtsN — Daily_Dose_of_Mighty_Mac (@Freddyfazbeer1) October 3, 2022

Fifth Tweet

A Tweet showed the unsuccessful reveal of Dream and how the lawyers are hypothetically trying to cover up the face reveal by deleting it off the internet. The result? 10k likes and 400+ retweets.

Dreams lawyers trying to figure out how to remove his face reveal from the internet #dreamfacereveal #PutTheMaskBackOn pic.twitter.com/DxtDX3818C — A (@Aadam_12) October 3, 2022

