Jannik Sinner Called ‘Cute’ by American Rival’s Girlfriend Who is 4 Years Elder to Him, Fans Have Field Day on Social Media

Taylor Fritz recently appeared again on Netflix’s Break Point, having also done the same in Season 1 last year. There was an episode covering his 2023 season on the ATP Tour, in which his girlfriend Morgan Riddle featured too. Interestingly, during the Indian Wells Masters 2023, Riddle commented that Jannik Sinner is one player who she finds ‘cute and fun to watch’ on the Tour.

On Riddle’s comment, Fritz was sort of stunned. The American top-seeded men’s singles player was the defending champion on familiar territory in the Californian desert last year, but in his way stood Jannik Sinner. Ironically, Sinner went on to beat Fritz the day after Riddle said that about him, which she did not seem to mean in a wrong way. The Italian has not yet responded to this and it would be interesting to see if he does.

Yet, tennis fans who saw that episode, had a field day on social media to make fun of that incident.

But this isn’t the first time Morgan Riddle has teased Taylor Fritz just to lighten the mood around them. Previously, she trolled him for smoking up a cigar, comically on Instagram.

Mostly, fans have loved the chemistry between Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle. The social media influencer travels throughout the year across continents with Fritz wherever he plays and has stood by him like a rock. In fact, Riddle recently slammed the ATP Tour indirectly for their scheduling by showing a video comprising of the globe and how much she needs to travel with him.

Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner: How do their Australian Open 2024 draws look like?

At the time of writing this report, Jannik Sinner was leading 3-1 in his first round match against Botin Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands. Jannik Sinner is expected to be challenged largely in the Round of 16, where he could meet either Russia’s Karen Khachanov or another American, Frances Tiafoe. Followed by which, Jannik Sinner could be taking on either Andrey Rublev or home favorite this year, Alex de Minaur of Australia in the quarterfinals. This could mean that a potential semi-final clash against World No.1, Novak Djokovic could be a huge possibility.

If Jannik Sinner makes the final, his opponent mostly would either be ‘good friend’ Carlos Alcaraz or another Russian and World No.3, Daniil Medvedev. On the other hand, Taylor Fritz could have his first major challenge in the competition against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16. Should he go past the Greek, Fritz would be the man mostly to be Djokovic’s quarterfinal opponent. Remarkably, if the American pulls off an unlikely victory in that match against the defending champion, Fritz and Sinner could go head-to-head in the semifinals.