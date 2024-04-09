Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s Picture From 2008 Monte Carlo Masters Goes Viral, Fans Put Wars Aside to Get Nostalgic

Image Credits: Apr 19, 2009; Monte Carlo, MONACO; Rafael Nadal (ESP) poses with Novak Djokovic (SRB) with their awards after the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters at the Monte Carlo Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Gunn-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from the Monte Carlo Masters 2024, it has been a dampening affair for fans. What’s more, was that fans also missed out on the opportunity of witnessing one of the greatest rivalries i.e. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic on the clay court. While the 60th match between the two legends still remains elusive, Eurosport and ATP Tour’s Instagram page shared a throwback picture of the two to make fans nostalgic.

Eurosport shared a picture of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Instagram, which increased the fans’ wishes to see them play one more time. The picture was a throwback from the 2008 Monte Carlo Masters, which Nadal won 7-5, 7-5 against Roger Federer in the final. Federer had beaten Djokovic 6-3, 3-2, before getting a walkover in the semi-final.

In the picture, Nadal and Djokovic are both clad in black suits, black pants, and a black bow tie, with their arms crossed and looking into the camera. It was a young Nadal and Djokovic, with the Spaniard’s long, lustrous hair flowing down his shoulder, and Djokovic sporting a thick buzz cut.

“Throwback to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Monte-Carlo in 2008,” read the post by Eurosport.

Both Nadal and Djokovic fans started commenting on it. Some were keen on igniting the rivalry or the social media feud once again, others were simply missing the two of them in action against each other. Here are a few comments that sum up their emotions:

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have butted heads in Monte-Carlo over the years

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have played against each other at the Monte Carlo Masters, precisely 4 times in their career. They met for the first time in this tournament in 2009, in the final match. Nadal was just too strong for Djokovic, but the latter had the audacity and skills to take the 2nd set from Nadal.

Djokovic lost 3-6, 6-2, 1-6. 3 years later they met again, and this time too in the finals. Djokovic still wasn’t good enough for Nadal on clay in this tournament, as the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-1 without much trouble. This marked Rafael Nadal’s 8th Monte-Carlo Masters title.

The very next year in 2013, when Djokovic played Nadal in the final of the Roqueburne-based ATP Masters event again, he finally won. Novak Djokovic finally found a way to beat Rafael Nadal, and he did it in straight sets. The score was 6-2, 7-6 (7-1). The final they met was in 2015, this time in the semi-finals.

Djokovic won the match 6-3, 6-3 and advanced to the finals. In the final, Djokovic beat Tomas Berdych 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 and won his 2nd title.

With no Rafael Nadal as a threat this time around, can Djokovic win his 3rd Monte Carlo Masters title this year?