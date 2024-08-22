Coco Gauff Teams Up With Billie Jean King to Promote ‘Wheaties’ Ahead of the US Open

For Coco Gauff, Billie Jean King has always been more than just a tennis legend—she’s been an idol and a source of inspiration on and off the court. Recently, Gauff got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hit the court with King, all thanks to her new role as the ambassador for Wheaties, the iconic American cereal brand known for featuring legendary athletes on its boxes.

ESPN took to Instagram to share this wholesome moment with the tennis world, also highlighting a tweet from the 80-year-old legend, in which she wrote, “A little tennis with World No.5… Love Fan Week.”

As soon as this post surfaced online, many flocked to social media to express their excitement—some praised the young star for carrying forward King’s legacy in the best possible way, while others lauded Billie Jean.

What an adorable moment pic.twitter.com/Wnw0ohFme3 — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 22, 2024



Notably, as part of her new ambassador duties, Gauff had the opportunity to share the court with King, creating a heartwarming moment that captured the attention of the tennis world. It also aligns with Gauff’s focus on the 2024 US Open, where the top seed will compete as the defending champion.

Additionally, in the clip, Gauff is seen beaming with joy as she rallies with her hero — a sight that will be cherished forever.

Gauff set to carry forward Billie Jean King’s legacy as a Wheaties ambassador

Billie Jean King isn’t just a tennis icon; she’s also been a part of the Wheaties family. Back in the day, King was one of the first female athletes to grace the cover of the iconic orange box. Her partnership with the breakfast cereal was about more than just her on-court achievements; it was also about her fight for gender equality and social justice — values that Wheaties proudly supported.

Wheaties has a long history of featuring the best of the best in sports. Over the years, legends like Arthur Ashe, Andre Agassi, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, and Serena Williams have all had their faces on the box, making it a true badge of honor for aspiring athletes.

Now, Gauff joins this exclusive club as the face of the new generation, which says a lot about how far she’s come in her career. Although her recent performances have not been as strong as they once were, fans still have hopes for her in the final grand slam of the year.

That said, Gauff’s moment with Billie Jean King wasn’t just about tennis; it was a powerful passing of the torch. So, as the 20-year-old athlete continues to rise in the tennis world, her role with Wheaties and her connection to King are reminders that she’s carrying on a legacy of excellence and making her own mark on the sport.