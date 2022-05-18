“I’d have also selected Livingstone”: Kevin Pietersen questions Liam Livingstone’s absence from England Test squad vs New Zealand

Kevin Pietersen questions Liam Livingstone’s absence: The former English batter has advocated for an uncapped batter’s Test debut.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has supported the selection committee’s decision to hand a maiden Test call-up to Yorkshire batter Harry Brook for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand.

Brook, 23, had made his England debut in the form of a T20I against West Indies in Bridgetown earlier this year. Part of a 13-member Test squad, the right-hand batter would be looking forward to a Test debut in the upcoming English summer.

Readers must note that Brook is currently the highest run-scorer in Division One County Championship 2022 with his 758 runs in eight innings coming at a magnificent average of 151.60. Batting in the middle-order, Brook has scored three centuries and four half-centuries with a best of 194 (265) against Kent at Headingley.

Kevin Pietersen questions Liam Livingstone’s absence from England Test squad

Pietersen, who took to social media platform Twitter to express his views, also questioned the absence of batter Liam Livingstone. Thus, following the likes of former England captain Michael Vaughan and legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne.

The Harry Brook selection is 🚀. I’d have also selected Livingstone! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 18, 2022

Livingstone, 28, has played 20 white-ball matches for England but remains uncapped at the Test level. A hotshot name in the T20 circuit around the world, Livingstone’s ability to contribute across departments make him an exciting Test prospect.

Livingstone, who represents Lancashire in County Championship, has scored 3,069 runs in 62 first-class matches at an average of 38.36 including seven centuries and 15 half-centuries in his six-year old career.

While the English selectors have refrained from making massive changes for now especially to their Test batting unit, Livingstone might get a nod in Test cricket as the summer progresses.

The right-hand hard-hitting batter is currently plying his trade for Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League 2022. Second-highest run-scorer for his team, Livingstone’s 388 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 32.33 and 177.98 respectively including four half-centuries.