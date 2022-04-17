“Really think Liam Livingstone could be a really good Test No 6/7”: Micheal Vaughan calls for Liam Livingstone making Test debut for England

Liam Livingstone: The English batter has been in red hot form for Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

A third Indian Premier League season for England batter Liam Livingstone has finally seen him playing according to his reputation in the biggest T20 tournament around the world.

Livingstone, who had represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019 and 2021, had scored just 112 runs in nine innings at an average and strike rate of 14 and 125.84 respectively.

One of the costliest players in IPL 2022 mega auction, Livingstone has both justified his potential and price tag thus far. Currently playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Livingstone scored 60 (33) with the help of five fours and four sixes on a sluggish surface at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

All in all, Livingstone’s 224 IPL 2022 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 37.33 and 185.12 respectively including three half-centuries. The right-handed batter’s 16 sixes are the joint second-highest this season.

Micheal Vaughan calls for Liam Livingstone making Test debut for England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to social media platform Twitter to not only commend Livingstone for his breakthrough IPL season but also call for an England Test debut.

Impressed by Livingstone’s batting technique, bowling, fielding and most importantly confidence, Vaughan talked about how the 28-year old player could contribute at No. 6 or 7 in the ancestral format.

I really think @liaml4893 could be a really good Test No 6/7 !! His technique is good enough .. Plus what he could offer with his bowling / fielding & confidence is something I would like to see in the team .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 17, 2022

Livingstone, who represents Lancashire in County Championship, has scored 3,069 runs in 62 first-class matches at an average of 38.36 including seven centuries and 15 half-centuries in his six-year old career.

With multiple batting slots up for grabs in a struggling English Test team, the prospect of experimenting with Livingstone isn’t a bad one. High on confidence although in a completely different format, it will be quite a sight to see Livingstone playing Test cricket. Other than Vaughan, legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has also advocated for Livingstone’s Test debut in the past.