“I’m allowed to commit turnovers and miss shots”: Russell Westbrook defends his high turnover rate and subpar field goal percentage following narrow Lakers win over T-Wolves

Russell Westbrook believes that he shouldn’t be crucified online for his high turnover numbers as he’s allowed to make them.

Russell Westbrook, as expected, isn’t exactly a ‘perfect fit’ alongside LeBron James or Anthony Davis. With the latter having gone down with injury for the foreseeable future, the 2020 Finals MVP has been starting games at the center spot these past few games.

With Russell Westbrook at the point and LeBron James at the 5, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-0, with both wins coming against injury-riddled, COVID-stricken squads in the Portland Trailblazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tonight’s game against the Wolves saw Russ have one of his worst assists to turnover ratios he’s had this season, with him dishing out 5 assists to a whopping 9 turnovers.

Though he did make a couple shots down the stretch along with draining 6 out of his 8 free throws, the 2017 MVP went 0-5 from beyond the arc while of course, not taking of the ball in the slightest.

Russell Westbrook defends his abysmal assist/turnover ratio.

Russell Westbrook, being a high-octane player, is prone to mistakes out on the floor. However, being the caliber of player that he is, he should most definitely work to decrease them as well he can. According to him, he’s allowed to make such mistakes and is looking like low assist/turnover games might be the norm for the former Rocket.

“I disagree with the point that the game wasn’t going my way. My game is not predicated on shots or if I turn the ball over, If I miss shots, that’s part of the game. I’m allowed to miss shots. I can turn the ball over too. I can do that, that’s part of the game.”

Russ isn’t wrong here but the fact that he notches 5-6 turnover every game and has a high chance of nearing 10 in that statistic every other night is concerning to say the least.