“Imagine getting carried by Kourtney Kardashian” – VALORANT fans go crazy over Kourtney Kardashian sharing an image of her playing the popular FPS

The Valorant community went crazy after famous American model Kourtney Kardashian shared a Story on her Instagram handle while playing Riot’s shooter.

Since its release in June 2020, the game has seen immense growth over a short period of time. The unique theme and mechanics of the game have attracted a lot of players. Many superstars and public personalities also enjoy playing the game, and Kourtney Kardashian is the latest to join the list.

Kourtney Kardashian casually showing off playing Valorant to her 161 million Instagram followers OK pic.twitter.com/MopSsSbLly — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 23, 2022

Who is Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian is an American model, media personality, and socialite. The California-born model became a familiar face to reality-television audiences after the Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive series in 2005.

Kourtney has also been a part of iconic television shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

In 2010, Kourtney announced that she would be working for clothing line K-Dash.

Valorant community thrilled after seeing Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Story playing the game

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a Story on her Instagram handle while playing Valorant. The picture shows Kourtney playing on the Breeze map with Raze. However, her team was losing the match with a 0-2 scoreline while being in the attacking half.

Fans were thrilled with Kardashian’s Story and went wild on the internet. Many from the community have reacted to her Story as well:

Bruh imagine getting carried by Kourtney Kardashian — 1909SAHILKd (@SAHIL1909__) January 24, 2022

I don’t think this is real it doesn’t have the check mark. But it would have been hilarious. — Anita189 (@Anita189_) January 24, 2022

