Valorant Ranks: Here are all the ranks in Valorant in order

New to Valorant and want to learn about the competitive scene Valorant. Well in that case here are all the Valorant Ranks in order.

The Valorant game mode with the highest amount of success is the competitive mode. Where players from across the region play against each other and are rewarded with a rank similar to their skills.

And then the players have to push themselves, try harder, and win to increase their rank. This is a continuous yet higher popular game mode. With everyone putting out their best and trying to improve themselves at the game.

Valorant Ranks

There are a total of 8 ranks in the competitive scene. With each rank having a total of 3 divisions except the Radiant rank. And we kick off with

Iron

Iron is the lowest and the first rank for players, which consists of 3 divisions. But trust me there is nothing scarier than iron players for silver and bronze players. The divisions for Iron Rank are

Iron 1

Iron-2

Iron 3

Bronze

After Iron comes the Bronze rank, which mainly consists of players who play for fun and don’t take rank seriously. And also for the same reason, these players are sometimes the most fun to play with. The Bronze rank also has 3 divisions

Bronze 1

Bronze-2

Bronze 3

Silver

Now comes Silver, till now we were looking at people who play just to play. Now starts the try-hards. Silver also has 3 tiers

Silver 1

Silver-2

Silver 3

Gold

Gold consists of players who know every single thing about the game but are too busy to play it. It also has three divisions

Gold 1

Gold-2

Gold 3

Platinum

Platinum’s are the players who have a better crosshair placement than Gold. It also has three tiers

Platinum 1

Platinum-2

Platinum 3

Diamond

Diamond is the rank in which players have a lot of skills. But don’t want to put in any effort, and they also have three divisions

Diamond 1

Diamond-2

Diamond 3

Immortal

Since Immortal is the players who are too busy in scrims. It also has three divisions

Immortal 1

Immortal-2

Immortal 3

Radiant

Radiant is the last and highest rank for any region. Which consists of the top 500 players from each region. You can check out the late ranking on Valorant’s site.

