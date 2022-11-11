Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Lakers Release Availability Report For the 8x All-Star

The Lakers just cannot find the end to the darkest tunnel they have been in for a long time. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who showed them their best time in 10 years when they joined forces in 2019, are on their way to compensate for it with back-to-back disappointing seasons just 2 years after their 2020 championship.

The latter’s failure to keep his fitness up to the standard has not just impacted his, but LeBron’s and Lakers’ legacies as well. They missed the Playoffs last season, and have started this one with that very momentum.

Having only two wins in their first eleven games, the Purple and Gold team is already behind in the much cut-throat Western Conference and now fears playing without their superstar duo every other game.

Is Anthony Davis paying against the Sacramento Kings?

Showing up a tad short in at least one end of the floor, Davis has been completely on and off every game and has not been his usual self on the offense since last year.

AD has been struggling with a back issue. He missed a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last month. The Brow followed that rest/recovery game with two back-to-back dominating performances of 20+ points, and 15+rebounds.

Those are the only two games of the 8x All-Star with a typical center-like performance, and they are the only games that the Lakers have won thus far. But has never been out of the injury list since then, be it probable or questionable.

So, we know the mantra of how it can be done, but will ‘the one’ who can do it be again listed as ‘probable’ for tonight’s game? Unfortunately, yes!

Lakers injury report for Friday’s game against Kings: pic.twitter.com/P64TGZEmov — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 11, 2022

