Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Cavaliers? Trail Blazer Release Injury Report for the 32-year-old Star

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the more impressive teams in the Western Conference this season. Currently sitting 6th in the West with a 10-7 record, the Blazers are merely 1 game behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Surprisingly, the Oregon-based organization has managed to put up this staggering record without its superstar, Damian Lillard.

Dame, who sat out for 53 games last season, has been suffering from injuries throughout the 2022-23 campaign as well. The sharpshooter has suited up for 11 of the 17 games so far while averaging 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7 assists per game.

With the Blazers currently on the road, fans wonder whether or not the 6-time All-Star will be available for the clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Damian Lillard ruled out for the Cavs-Blazers clash

Portland is currently in the midst of a 4-game road trip. Dame Dolla missed out on the first game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-2 guard will be joining Greg Brown III, Keon Johnson, and Gary Payton II as the players who will be sidelined tonight.

INJURY REPORT 11/23 @trailblazers @ CLE: OUT

Brown III (G League Assignment)

Johnson (L Hip Pointer)

Lillard (R Soleus Strain)

Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) PROBABLE

Hart (L Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 22, 2022

Sadly, according to reports, Dame might not be available for the entirety of the 4-game road trip.

Blazers say Damian Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks. That would almost certainly rule him out for the entire upcoming four-game road trip. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 21, 2022

Hopefully, Dame recovers quickly from his injury and joins the squad during the one-game homestand on the 29th of November.

Until then, a majority of the team’s offensive load needs to be carried by Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant.

