“Kobe Bryant one, LeBron James two, Michael Jordan three”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Case for the NBA GOAT

Nov 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a first half basket against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022/2023 NBA campaign has seen numerous surprises instilled in fans of the sport. However, the breakout story of the year belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder talisman has been on a stupendous run since the inception of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently averaging 31.1 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 16 games this season.

OKC drafted Chet Holmgren second in the 2022 NBA draft. What might have been presumed as the Thunder savior, would shatter the organization’s fans’ hearts no sooner than the summer league.

Holmgren has had to push back his NBA debut by at least a year, having picked up a Lisfranc injury with severe repercussions.

In a time of distress, the franchise turned to its anchor. And suffice it to say, ‘SGA’ has burdened the responsibilities on his shoulder with ease.

In light of his sublime displays, the 24-year-old stated his hierarchy of players that have graced the game. His argument just might take you aback.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cites Kobe Bryant as the greatest player of all time.

In footage that was captured recently, Gilgeous-Alexander was seen debating with young members of a camp. ‘Shai’ penned his thoughts out loud to the kids, in terms of who was the greatest player to play in the NBA.

While citing his reasons for hailing Bryant as number one, the Canadian native also heaped praises on Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Gilgeous-Alexander stated-

“Kobe was just Michael Jordan on steroids …Kobe has five rings, what’s your argument? (All around) And I’m saying all around, Kobe Bryant. Na I ain’t gonna lie, skill alone KD is one. KD is seven feet and can do everything that Steph Curry can do..come on. Competitive nature, championships..Its a lot of stuff that goes into it…Brons still second. Kobe one, Bron two, Mike three. They’re all amazing. They’re all the best ever.”

That’s a rather reasonable list, all things considered. The names mentioned by the former Clippers guard have revolutionized the game in their own way.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan!

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are the two greatest shooting guards to have played the game. The order of their ranking now depends, on the eyes of the beholder.

A great many supporters believe Bryant to be superior, given the fact that he carried a considerably weaker roster to two NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. While Jordan’s staunch following doesn’t need another argument apart from his stellar six finals, and six championships record.

LeBron James, in contrast, has had one of the most paradoxical careers in the game’s history. Not one man has made it to ten finals, losing six times in the process. The ‘King’ was rather spectacular in each of these contests.

Regardless of your opinion, these three will always be at the forefront of basketball folklore.

