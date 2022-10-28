Is Gotham Knights Coming to Xbox Pass? The short answer is not yet, but there might be room for that in the future.

Gotham Knights just released for PC and other consoles but have been met with mixed reviews. Many people have praised the graphics, but that is the only thing being praised. The fans think the story is lackluster, and the combat is in poor taste.

Along with that, people think that the game is not worth a buy right now. Instead, they are waiting for it to drop for the Xbox pass, not to be confused with the PC Game pass. Let us talk a little about the game and why we can see it in the Xbox pass in the future.

We do not have a word from the developers or Microsoft regarding this. There is no confirmation regarding this matter. However, if Arkham Knight is a consideration, we are not far from seeing a Gotham Knights release for the Xbox pass.

There are many factors to consider for the release, however. One of the most important ones is the game’s reception by fans and critics alike. The fans praise the game for letting them live as the Bat Family. However, they do not like the lackluster combat.

The graphics are good, but the smoothness in the story is missing, along with the traversal abilities. The fans criticize the biking mechanics and the cutscene’s realism. Most are comparing it to Arkham Knight’s design.

Most fans have come out and said that Arkham Knight looks way better, which seems to be the universal opinion. However, the Xbox pass is an excellent way for the game to get a chance in the spotlight since many indie games have gotten famous due to it.

Additionally, DC and the Bat Family are already well-established in the market, making it a deadly combination. A combination of the Game Pass and Gotham Knights will benefit both parties. Fans hope to get clarity on this matter and Gotham Knight’s release on the Game and The Xbox pass.

