Age of Mythology: Retold announced during Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast

The Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast was a treat for fans as a remastered version of Age of Mythology was announced.

Titled Age of Mythology: Retold, the remastered version of the game will feature updated visuals, features, and bug fixes. While details are scarce as of now, the “Definitive Edition” of the title will be released on Game Pass. As of now, no release window has been specified. The announcement was accompanied by a brief one-minute trailer stating that “Gods will return.” Aside from the trailer, an Xbox blog post recapping the entire 25th-anniversary broadcast was posted.

Here’s what we know about AoM: Retold and the future of the Age of Empires franchise.

Also read: Bayonetta 3 cast, release date, launch platforms, trailer, and more

Age of Mythology: Retold and new mobile AoE title announced during 25th-anniversary broadcast

On the Xbox news blog, World’s Edge Studio Head, Michael Mann, had the following to say:

“We’ve taken time to look back at what’s made this first chapter in Age of Empires’ history great, as well as teased some sneak peeks of our future. Age of Mythology Retold is in production! We know that the Age of Mythology community has been hopefully waiting for a Definitive Edition, and we’ll be delivering. We’re working hard to bring you the glory of the original game with updated graphics, features, and more. Stay tuned for more news.”

Unfortunately, no other information regarding the title has been shared. However, speculation suggests that 2023 is the most likely release window. Additionally, Age of Empires will finally come to mobile platforms. Announced during the stream, Age of Empires Mobile will be looking to enrapture a brand new audience of players. The game promises to be a “uniquely designed, visually stunning game that will allow you to build your empire on the go.”

Not one to leave their console brethren behind, World’s Edge announced two titles that will be released on Xbox. While Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will release on January 31, 2023, Age of Empires IV will come later in the year. Unfortunately, PlayStation users will not be getting a port.