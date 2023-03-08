Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Clippers Release Availability Update 6ft 7″ Star

The Los Angeles Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, stand 8th in the West with a 34-33 record. They are currently a part of the play-in bracket but will definitely try to make it to the top 6 before the season ends. Unfortunately, the Clippers haven’t really played well this season. They have shown short bursts of dominance that have ultimately fizzled out. Their record is an accurate reflection of it.

The reason can be attributed to the lack of fitness in the Clippers’ camp. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have missed a lot of games. In fact, Leonard has played only 39 games so far. Fortunately, he has not been named in the team’s official injury report. He will suit up against his former team the Raptors and register his 40th appearance of the season.

Also read: “Anthony Davis, You’re A Animal”: LeBron James and NBA Twitter Laud Lakers Big Man After Dominant 30/22 Performance in Win vs Grizzlies

Kawhi Leonard will play against the Raptors

The Los Angeles Clippers are all set to face the Raptors on Wednesday. The Raptors and Clippers have an almost comparable record. The Raptors have a record of 23-24 and stand 9th in the Eastern Conference. Even their offensive and defensive ratings are almost the same currently.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 38.5 points on 68% FG and 69% 3PT while playing 42 minutes per game after the All-Star break. The fun guy is back back. pic.twitter.com/nFBNbwcS1D — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 28, 2023

In such a matchup, Kawhi Leonard could become the key to Clippers’ win. He is one of the best two-way players in the league. With Paul George and Russell Westbrook on the court, Leonard could play a more balanced game and make influential plays on both ends. In his last 5 appearances, Leonard is averaging 31 points, 3.4 three-pointers, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1 block per game. This only goes on to prove how lethal a healthy Kawhi Leonard can be.

Clippers’ Lineup against Toronto

The Toronto Raptors will most likely use the same lineup they used against the Memphis Grizzlies. Russell Westbrook and Paul George will start as the team’s primary guards. They will hold the team’s backcourt. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Ivan Zubic will start on the front court.

Also read: “Joel Embiid is the MVP of the League”: Anthony Edwards Backs Sixers Star Over Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo