“Anthony Davis, You’re A Animal”: LeBron James and NBA Twitter Laud Lakers Big Man After Dominant 30/22 Performance in Win vs Grizzlies

Advait Jajodia
|Published 08/03/2023

Mar 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves the ball up court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers began their 5-hame homestand with a shocking loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, they managed to turn things around after defeating the Warriors 113-105.

With Anthony Davis leading the pack, the Purple & Gold even managed to upset the #3-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Facing a shorthanded Grizzlies squad, the LA-based franchise managed to assert its dominance and grab a huge win. After witnessing 12 lead changes and 12 ties in front of a hyped-up audience at the Crypto.Com Arena, Darvin Ham’s boys clinched a 112-103 victory.

The big man pairing of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman balled out. While the All-Star recorded 26 points and 8 rebounds, his counterpart lodged an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, it was AD, whose performance eclipsed everybody else’s.

LeBron James and NBA Twitter praise Anthony Davis

The Brow played a game-high of 35:32 minutes and stuffed the stat sheet. Shooting the ball at an efficient 64.7/50/77.8 split, the former Kentucky Wildcat put up 30 points, 22 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Despite concluding the night with 7 turnovers, the 6-foot-10 big man managed to record a box plus-minus of +24 (game-high).

LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell were extremely pumped up looking at their teammate putting up such ballistic numbers. Taking it to Twitter, the 2-All-Stars complimented Davis.

Even NBA Twitter joined the two LAL stars in giving Anthony his flowers.

Magic Johnson also commended AD for his huge outing.

AD’s stats since Bron went down with the recent injury

Ever since LeBron went down with the foot injury, AD has been picking up a majority of the team’s offensive load.

In the 4 games that the King has missed since going down against the Mavericks, the 29-year-old has averaged 33.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks.

In Year 11, the NBA champ has been averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game.

With the Lakers now at the 9th position in the West and Davis playing some dominant basketball, we can only imagine how great this team will be once a healthy LeBron and Russell join the lineup.

