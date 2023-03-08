“Joel Embiid is the MVP of the League”: Anthony Edwards Backs Sixers Star Over Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Whoever wins this season’s MVP, it will not be fair to the other front-runners. If Nikola Jokic wins his 3rd, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid will all feel robbed of the ultimate yearly honor.

The latter of the three, and the fans of Philadelphia might not let it go as easy if he does not win it. And when even opposition players are giving it up for you, that too, somebody like Anthony Edwards who always believes himself to be the best, it makes sense.

Anthony Edwards and NBA Twitter declare Joel Embiid the 2023 MVP

Joel Embiid and the Sixers blew past Ant’s Timberwolves on Tuesday without James Harden. And Jo Jo had yet another massive night with 39 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal in a 117-94 win.

While Tyrese Maxey also showed up big time for the Philly team in Minnesota, only Edwards was good enough among the Wolves, none of whose starting five scored in double figures.

When the 21-year-old All-Star who scored 32 points in the night was asked about Embiid after the game and this is what he said,

Anthony Edwards when asked about Joel Embiid said you just gotta tip your cap, “he’s the MVP of the league” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 8, 2023

Fans are echoing the same.

Ant Man knows ball — Dan 🦅 (@danghattas) March 8, 2023

Joel Embiid and D Wade similar in the fact they be falling short for MVP bro — ‏ً (@privtwwitter) March 8, 2023

Unpopular opinion: Joel Embiid is the MVP! Should’ve been the MVP last year too… ARGUE WITH YOUR MOTHER! — Yerandy Cabrera (@LaBalaBoxing) March 8, 2023

Who deserves to be the MVP?

Daryl Morey just said that one of Jokic’s MVPs was bogus because his team barely made it to the Playoffs that season and that MVP should go to the best player of the team that is best in the league.

By that logic, Giannis, Jokic, and Tatum deserve the award more than Embiid. But to the simple eye test, there is nobody more dominant or skilled on both ends of the floor as the Cameroonian big man.

