Is the NBA Cup Enough to Make the Bucks Title Contenders?

Are the Milwaukee Bucks title contenders? That question would have seemed ridiculous earlier in the season when the Bucks were down 0-6 to start their campaign. But in light of the team’s recent hot streak, which also resulted in their brilliant NBA Cup win, other teams are beginning to ‘Fear the Deer’ once again.

The Bucks are finally clicking on all cylinders, and it’s been a sight to behold. They went undefeated in group stages in the NBA Cup before running through the elimination rounds by beating three of the hottest teams in the league: the Magic, the Hawks, and the Thunder.

Their in-season run could be credited to the presence of Darvin Ham, who was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers when they went through the tournament unblemished last year; or maybe it was just Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard finally clicking the way Bucks fans have been hoping they would since Lillard came over from Portland last year.

But can that translate to an NBA title?

What makes the Bucks title contenders?

Giannis is the biggest reason why the Bucks need to be taken seriously. He has been absolutely unstoppable this season, averaging over 32 points per game to lead the league with 11.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Incredibly, he has scored 20 points or more in each of the 23 games he has played in this season, and he hasn’t had a single night where he has shot below 50%.

In a league that has become so homogeneous with every team shooting more and more threes, Giannis has redefined playing in the post. In addition, he has developed a mid-range game as well this season, which is really making the difference for the Milwaukee side.

Of course, the Bucks do have Lillard, who at 34 is still one of the best shot makers in the league. Dame can rescue any possession with his impossible three-point range and tenacity to make tough shots. He currently ranks 10th in the league in both scoring and assists despite seeing a deficit in production during his Bucks stint. Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are the only other players in the top 10 in both categories.

Moreover, Bucks HC Doc Rivers has Championship pedigree and knows how to operate with multiple superstars in the team. He never really had the time to lead the team properly last season after joining mid-way through. But this year things are looking up for the veteran coach after a slow start. His team is currently 5th in the East with a 14-11 record.

What could end up holding the Bucks back?

Milwaukee’s hot stretch has propelled them to the middle of the table. Both the Magic and the Knicks are within reach, though it will likely be difficult to catch either the Cavs or the Celtics. The Bucks have proven before that they can win it all without being a top-two seed. They were third in the East in 2021 when they won the title, and if they avoid the injury bug, they’ll have every chance to make a similar run this year as well.

However, a few other things could hold this team back from being a serious contender. For one, their defense isn’t quite at the same level it was four years ago. The Bucks have never fully recovered from losing Jrue Holiday, and though Dame brings so much to the table offensively, he is a defensive liability as an undersized guard. If the other team needs a bucket, they know they can target him.

Even the players who were on that championship roster aren’t the defensive stalwarts they once were. Brook Lopez is 36 and can’t protect the rim the same way he used to, and Khris Middleton has just dealt with too many injuries to be his same old self. He’s only played four games this season.

Even though the East is again the weaker conference, the top teams are all extremely deep. The Celtics are the defending champs for a reason, and they look every bit as good if not better this year. They’re the best three-point shooting team in the league and one of the best defensively as well.

The Cavs have been the story of the season in their first year with Kenny Atkinson at the helm. In Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, they have the bodies to challenge Giannis down low.

The Knicks are still finding themselves after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges this past offseason, but with Towns and Jalen Brunson, they have a duo that can go toe-to-toe with Giannis and Dame. They also have a strong defensive-minded supporting cast in Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby.

The Magic have been riddled with injuries to their top players this year. Paolo Banchero has missed extended time with a torn oblique, and Franz Wagner went down recently with the same injury. Neither is expected to return soon, but the team has persevered without them, thanks to one of the league’s most aggressive defenses. The Magic are young and hungry, and if they can get Paolo and Franz back before the playoffs, they won’t back down from anyone.

As long as Giannis and Dame stay healthy, the Bucks have a puncher’s chance at the title

On paper, the Bucks don’t look as good as the top four teams in the East, but the same could be said for how they stacked up against the Thunder. And they just won the NBA Cup against OKC on a neutral court. Having Giannis is like having a cheat code while every other team is playing on hard mode. And giving him a running mate like Dame means that the Bucks have a chance against anybody at any given day.

Most teams around the league are having fun chucking threes right now, but those long-range shots can backfire when there’s playoff pressure involved. The Bucks’ unique style makes them difficult to prepare for.

And to be completely honest, if Giannis goes on a rampage as he did in 2021, there’s not a lot anyone can do to contain him. The Bucks won’t be one of the top favorites to win the title, but they absolutely have a chance as long as Giannis and Dame are healthy.