Jannik Sinner Shows His Humorous Side After Male Fan Asks Him to Sign on Body Part: WATCH

Jannik Sinner has witnessed a massive rise in his popularity this 2024 season due to winning his first Grand Slam and becoming the World No.1. It has resulted in some superfans of the Italian doing a few strange things. One such supporter recently revealed a Sinner tattoo that he got on his left thigh. Luckily, the male fan met his favorite player and was also fortunate enough to get a signature on the awkward part of his body.

While giving an interview to the media at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner was introduced to a superfan. This individual displayed the Jannik Sinner-related tattoo that he had on his left thigh, commemorating the star’s Australian Open 2024 win.

As expected, Sinner was in disbelief and had the biggest smile after seeing the tattoo. Upon the fan’s request, the 22-year-old obliged by signing right in the middle of the tattoo with a marked pen.

Unsurprisingly, Jannik's interaction with the fan has gone viral on social media and has drawn various reactions from multiple users. Tennis Twitter couldn't help but laugh at Sinner's humor for meeting with the fan's request.

Another user pointed out how the fan now had to also get a tattoo of the signature, which is something that the former most probably already had in mind.

Apart from the fact that he’s playing his first major as the World No.1, Jannik has been in the spotlight for multiple reasons other than his performance on Day 1 at SW19. He’s been majorly spoken about on social media for his presence in the team box during Kalinskaya’s first-round match on Court 5. His hoodie look has gone viral too.

Jannik Sinner Is All Smiles at Wimbledon With Anna Kalinskaya

After making his relationship with Anna Kalinskaya public, Jannik Sinner has been spotted having fun with his girlfriend during Wimbledon. Before The Championships began, a photo of Sinner and Kalinskaya from practice went viral on social media.

As the tournament began, Anna made an appearance for his boyfriend’s match against Yannick Hanfmann. Merely a day later, Jannik became the talk of the town for being present at Anna’s opening round contest, something which couples rarely tend to do in a busy tennis schedule especially during Grand Slam.

With both players being in great form – Sinner winning in Halle & Anna finishing as the runner-up in Berlin – entering Wimbledon, fans will be seeing the two love birds cheer each other on numerous occasions as they are expected to make a deep run in the tournament.