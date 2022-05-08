“Jayson Tatum is rarely bad, but when he’s bad, he’s horrendous”: NBA Twitter trolls the Boston star after an awful 10-point outing in Celtics’ Game 3 103-101 loss vs Bucks

Jayson Tatum had an extremely dreadful performance in the Celtics’ 103-101 loss against the Bucks, recording 10/1/3 on a horrid 21.1% shooting from the field.

Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum chose the worst possible time to have his worst performance of this 2021-2022 campaign. In Game 3 of the Celtics-Bucks Eastern Conference Semi-finals series, JT was extremely cold as he ended the night with a shocking stat line – 10 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists on 21.1% from the field and went 0-6 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Jayson Tatum tonight: 10 Points

4-19 (21.1 FG%)

0-6 from 3

3 TOV My god pic.twitter.com/VvQN9i4771 — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) May 7, 2022

Tatum, who has been having a pretty impressive postseason, knows that now isn’t the time to underperform. After the game, the former Duke Blue spoke about his awful night after the Cs’ loss:

“I’m not going to make it about me or anything like that,” Tatum said. “I’ve gotta be better. I know that. My teammates know that. And I’m sure I will be.”

“Today was just a one-off where I probably was thinking a little bit too much knowing that they give me a lot of attention,” Tatum said. “Obviously, I passed up some open looks that I should have — that would have been best for the team. It led to some turnovers and things like that. But it all comes down to I just got to make better reads and a lot of times it was for myself today that I passed up.”

NBA Twitter roasts Jayson Tatum for his poor performance in Boston’s Game 3 loss

NBA Twitter was extremely brutal with their reactions to Jayson’s off-night.

Unfortunate time for Tatum to have his worst game in 5 months — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 7, 2022

Tatum is rarely bad, but when he’s bad, he’s horrendous — Cousin DPOY (not notable) (@AndrewDoxy) May 7, 2022

Jayson Tatum tonight pic.twitter.com/aM9pirEqCF — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) May 7, 2022

Jayson Tatum when being guarded by Wesley Matthews pic.twitter.com/JRgd2Uelg3 — Nihilist Playoff Bucks (@nihilist_bucks) May 8, 2022

If Jayson Tatum was trying to help the Bucks win Game 3, he was being too obvious about it. https://t.co/nTAv7uOoLj — raphael (@DoncicForThree) May 8, 2022

With the Celtics trailing 2-1 in this action-packed series, Jayson Tatum will really need to bounce back and play some of his best basketball if he wants to lead his team past the Bucks into the ECF.