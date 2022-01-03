“Joe Root is someone I always want to play for”: Ben Stokes backs Joe Root to stay as England’s captain after Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Ben Stokes has brushed aside the rumours of becoming England’s captain and he has backed Joe Root to continue the role.

Just after the initial three games of Ashes 2021-22, Australia have clinched the Ashes 2021-22. In just 13 days of on-field play, they have lost the prestigious urn. Apart from Joe Root and Dawid Malan, the batting of the side has been abysmal. Joe Root is the highest run-scorer of the series so far with 253 runs, whereas Malan has also scored 202 runs. It is interesting that Mitchell Starc has scored more runs than all the English batters apart from Root and Malan. In bowling, the top-3 bowlers are Australians, whereas Anderson and Robinson take the 4th and 5th spot.

There have been a lot of rumours about Stuart Broad’s retirement, whereas the captaincy of Joe Root is also under a threat. Root has been excellent in test cricket for the last year with the bat, but the captaincy has not been up to the mark. Ben Stokes has been rumoured to be the next captain, but he has brushed those talks aside.

Ashes 2021-22: Ben Stokes has no ambitions of becoming English captain

Ben Stokes has made it clear that he loves playing under Joe Root. He hailed Root as player’s captain and believes he is the right one to do the job.

“Captaincy is more than about setting fields, picking the team, making decisions out there in the middle,” Stokes said.

“A captain is someone you want to go out and play for. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for. Chris Silverwood exactly the same. He’s a real players’ coach. He stands up for you as individuals and players as well.”

Stokes insists that he has no ambitions of becoming England’s captain and Root should not be forced about leaving.

“I’ve never really had an ambition to be a captain,” Stokes added.

“That’s totally Joe’s decision. He shouldn’t be forced into doing it.”

The next Ashes 2021-22 test will be played at the SCG in Sydney from 5 January 2022. England have lost the series, but still, 24 points of the WTC are up for grabs. Ben Stokes will be looking to impress with the bat in Ashes, whereas his bowling has not been ideal as well.