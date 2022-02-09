ESports

“Just because I get a lot of kills on Astra, they think it doesn’t make sense.”: TSM Subroza responds to players calling him “too aggressive”

Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
"LeBron James PE's from Adidas? Those are crazy rare!" - Tracy McGrady PEs with the King's high school inspired colorways to release soon
Next Article
"I told Anthony Davis and LeBron James that I wished I could help them!": Lakers' Russell Westbrook shares his chat with his teammates after he was seen consoling them during the blowout against the Bucks
E-Sports Latest News
“Just because I get a lot of kills on Astra, they think it doesn’t make sense.”: TSM Subroza responds to players calling him “too aggressive”

 TSM has come under heavy criticism from fans, players, and commentators recently. Especially TSM Subroza…