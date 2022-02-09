“Just because I get a lot of kills on Astra, they think it doesn’t make sense.”: TSM Subroza responds to players calling him “too aggressive”

TSM has come under heavy criticism from fans, players, and commentators recently. Especially TSM Subroza and Wardell. Here is what Subroza has to say about some of the criticism he has faced.

TSM has failed to qualify for the NA VCT main event even after multiple roster changes and changes to team compositions. This has led ti their play style and players being criticized online over Twitter, Reddit, and even Twitch. Many players are calling out the fact that TSM did not participate in any other tournaments.

They criticized their lack of participation as it led to them having lesser professional experience with their new roster changes. Other than the management of TSM, the big names in their roster, especially Subroza has faced some major backlash over his Twitter battle. Many players and streamers have called his play style too aggressive as he usually plays support agents. They have even criticized TSM’s lack of diversity in playing styles.

Also read: Valorant Yoru Rework: Here are all the changes coming to Yoru in Episode 4 Act 2

Subroza responds to criticism

In his most recent Twitch stream, TSM fans in the chat informed him about the criticism by other professional players. In the clip you can clearly see, Subroza was annoyed by this criticism. He then goes on to explain and justify his so-called “aggression”. He first talks about his utility usage and says, “I’m playing abilities perfectly and to the maximum usage with Astra.”

Subroza then says that it isn’t common for players to frag out with support characters. Which is why it doesn’t make sense to other professional players when he does get kills. The fans seem to not agree with his mentality and are calling him arrogant, With one fan saying, “I like subroza but that is not the right mentality to have. There is ALWAYS room for improvement, especially in a game like this where there’s no real skill cap.”

Also read: Shroud just dominates a 1v4 clutch situation with Neon