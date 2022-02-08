Shroud just dominates a 1v4 clutch situation with Neon

We have seen some Jett clips, some Raze clips, or even some Yoru clips(a long long time ago) but did you see Shroud paying Neon.

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a 28-year-old retired Canadian professional player. Who used to play CS: GO at a competitive level and was really good at it, actually too good. He was a member of teams such as Complexity, Cloud 9.

He was one of the longest-standing members of the cloud 9 CS: GO roster, until August 2017. When he made the decision to make a shift from playing professionally to Streaming full time.

He earned quite some fame while he was a professional player. However, that’s not the reason he is this famous. And he started streaming full time, he made his switch to PUBG and it turned out to be one of the best decisions ever. His insane mechanical skills and the ability to adapt to any game made him quite successful in PUBG.

Shroud 1v4 clutch

The story of this particular clutch starts the same way as every 1v4 situation starts. Shroud was the only member left from his team, with 4 players available on the opponent’s team. It was the second pistol round of the match, and Shroud had a ghost. Then the Jett dashes to his face, phat headshot, now its a 1v3. Next, I don’t know how he does it but the second shot goes through Astra’s head, now it’s a 1v2.

And then 2 more shots later Skye is dead. All that remains is the cypher, who got killed in style.

These plays just make us want to see Shroud returning to professional play and doing these types of things to pro players. However, that may not be possible. But he did say that Valorant is one of his favorite games nowadays, so we might get to see a lot more of him. On his Twitch Channel.

