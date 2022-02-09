Yoru Rework: Here are all the changes coming to Yoru in Episode 4 Act 2

With the current act coming to an end let’s take a look at the upcoming Yoru rework, which we will get to use in the next act.

Riot has been hinting about the upcoming changes for some time now as they feel that Yoru didn’t hit their mark. Since his release, he is a little undermined and underestimated.

Yoru is also one of the few agents who doesn’t get picked in competitive matches. However, some new agents are also joining that league. But Yoru has been there for quite some time now.

But these changes seem to be a promise for a better future.

Yoru Rework

Fakeout/ Decoy

**Teammates will be able to tell if yoru is a clone, while enemy's will NOT. Enemies will see a regular yoru.**

Initially, the Fakeout was footsteps, but after the rework, it will be a full-on decoy of Yoru. This means you will see a Yoru walking rather than footsteps.

And an awesome feature is that when your enemy shoots him, the decoy will turn towards the player and flash him.

Gatecrasher/ Teleport

There is not much change to the gatecrash, except you can fake tp now. And when you fake tp the gatecrash will tune into a puddle.

Ultimate/ Dimensional Drift

Yoru Rework – Ultimate | #VALORANT Changes:

– No longer revealed to enemies

– You are able to cast all utility while ulted

Yoru Rework – Ultimate | #VALORANT Changes:

– No longer revealed to enemies

– You are able to cast all utility while ulted

– Nearsight is removed, while enemies can hear footsteps

Initially, the Yoru ultimate was quite restricted but after the rework, he got quite some improvement. Yoru can now use all of his abilities while he is in his dimensional drift. Which will give a lot of space to work on while in the ultimate.

We will get to see all of these changes in play with Episode 4 Act 2.

The amount of changes Riot is bringing toward Yoru, is an assurance that no agent is gonna go unnoticed. So we can hope that we can also get to see some changes to balance out some of the unpicked agents such as Phoenix and Omen.

Read in-depth about the changes on Yoru at the Valorant State of the agents.