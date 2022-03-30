“What do you call a cow on the floor?.. Ground beef”: Giannis Antetokounmpo drops a monster performance, then shows up to the presser with a dad joke book

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a top-three player in the league. He is also a comedian that loves cracking dad jokes.

The Milwaukee Bucks are finding their feet at a crucial time. Giannis Antetkounmpo is playing at his best and has rallied his team.

In a crucial game today, the Bucks beat the 76ers. Both teams were tied in the second seed. The 118-116 win over Joel Embiid and co. pushes the Bucks to within half a game of the first seed.

Giannis went all out today searing the 76ers with an insane stat line of 40 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal. The reigning finals MVP showed mettle and followed it up with hilarity.

Giannis Antetokounmpo walks into the presser with a book of dad jokes

The Greek Freak is an endearing character. He may act tough and mean when facing off against opponents, however, he is a nice guy on the inside.

He walked into the post-game presser and immediately dropped a dad joke. “Get ready.. let’s open up with a joke,” he said, with a wide grin on his face.

“What do you call a cow on the floor?… anybody knows?… Ground beef” As he chuckled and made the joke, you could almost easily forget that this was off the back of a really tough and intense game.

I have to keep it light around here 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mEsqMJZAP4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 30, 2022

He followed it up by saying, he’ll crack the next dad joke in New York. You have to wonder, what will he do better next?

Destroy the Nets at home or crack another infamous dad joke? You gotta wait and see.