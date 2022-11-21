Kastov 74u Warzone 2.0 Loadout: AR from the AK Family with Deadly Stats

The Kastov 74u in Warzone 2.0 is a high-damage weapon weaker in ranged combat. Let’s better this rifle with helpful attachments.

The Kastov-74u from the AK family has significant damage in close to medium-range combat. However, it becomes ineffective at long range due to its high recoil. That is why we will form a class loadout around reducing the recoil, increasing the bullet velocity, and making the weapon a powerful and versatile rifle in medium to long-range combat. Let us look at the class loadout.

Kastov 74u: Short to Long Loadout Warzone 2.0

You do not need to take out the naturally beautiful stock of the Kastov for it to be effective. Instead, we will use Barrels and Underbarrel Grips to ensure it stays deadly accurate with great damage. For that, our first attachment will be a Shorttac 330M Barrel. We will equip this barrel mod for the sole purpose of lowering recoil. The Kastov naturally has high damage; we will increase its effectiveness by reducing the recoil.

The following attachment is the Cronen Mini Pro Optic which will make your ADS more transparent and hassle-free. You can equip any other sight that is more comfortable for you. Along with this, let us equip the 45-round mag, which will increase our bullet count, allowing us to spray continuously without reloading in a gunfight. For the underbarrel, we will use the FTAC Tiger Grip, which will increase the Hipfire accuracy. You do not want to risk getting in trouble on a close-quarters engagement.

The last attachment will be a 5.45 High-Velocity mag which will increase the gun’s effective range without doing much to its stability and recoil control. For the secondary weapon, you can go with the Victus XMR because it will allow you to take long-range engagements and snipe out people. This class setup is meant to be an excellent fast-firing loadout with a minimalistic approach and high damage.

