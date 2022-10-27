Tyronn Lue Once Motivated His Players In One Of the Craziest Ways Imaginable During NBA Finals

Oct 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue watches game action against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers head coach, Tyronn Lue, has divulged that he had stashed money in the ceiling after game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Tyronn Lue is without a shadow of a doubt a premium coach in the league today. His credentials are a testament to the body of work he has achieved.

Lue recently disclosed that he had collected money from the entire Cavaliers organization, including the owner, equipment managers, and so on and so forth, and stashed the money in the ceiling after their victory in Game 5.

Ty Lue on stashing money in the ceiling after game 5 of the 2016 Finals pic.twitter.com/hHPwfATWBG — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) October 26, 2022

Lue stated-

“After Game 5, we were going home for Game 6. We won Game 5. We were in the locker room. And I had everybody in the locker room give me $200. So all the players, Mr. Gilbert, Griff, everybody give me $200. And they said what you doing with this money? So I wrapped it up..and I put it in the ceiling and said: “Are we coming back for Game 7 to get our money?”

The amount is estimated to be $4500, according to Senior vice president of communications, Tad Cooper.

An interesting insight into the lengths and depths that managers and coaches go through to get their players motivated for significant months of their careers.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Finals!

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a historic championship reign in 2016. The franchise was down 3-1 to the defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

A singular victory for the Warriors would have engraved their name into basketball history as part of a rare team to win an NBA championship in back-to-back years.

Miraculously, the Cavaliers would go on to clinch the final four games of the series. Each victory better than the previous. The mettle displayed by the team that year in each game in the face of defeat is nothing short of incredible.

Draymond Green was suspended in Game 5 which resulted in the Warriors anchorman missing out on a pivotal fixture which was a huge blow for the team. Not to mention, Steph Curry’s ejection in Game 6. It was transparent that they were flustered

And best believe that with each win, the Warriors’ core was crumbling. They displayed that they eventually succumbed to the pressure and crumbled when the stakes were at their highest.

In fact, in the aftermath of their series equalizing ‘Game 6’ display, LeBron James delivered a pep talk like never heard before.

James stated-

“They f***** up. I’m telling you, they f***** up. Mentally and physically. I’m telling you, they f***** up.”

In addition, Tyron Lue would also go on to give his team a speech that would be imprinted into their memory for eternity.

Lue stated-

“When we attack, like I said when we attack that s***, they cannot guard us. We play with pace, they cannot guard us.”

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the face of repeated annihilation, the roster showcased the heart, desire, and toughness it takes to become an NBA champion.

The manner in which they found themselves again, before proceeding to play together as a unit was fabulous. The chemistry of the team enhanced once they realized that they would have no excuse for the championship loss that year.

Their cohesion was displayed by a LeBron James dunk in ‘Game 6’ of the Finals. When Kyrie Irving acquired a steal of off Stephen Curry, before passing it to JR Smith, who would lay off a phenomenal ‘Alley-oop’ to James, who would slam it home.

A statement was made with that dunk, that left the Warriors rattled and the Cavaliers inspired. They knew this was their calling.

Led by Tyronn Lue and LeBron James, The selflessness of their ‘All-Star’ duo of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James were the foremost basis for their success.

