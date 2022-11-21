“You Need To Break Up and Be Th*ts!”: Gabrielle Union’s Dating Advice to Ayesha and Stephen Curry Couldn’t Have Been Worse

Stephen Curry’s family may just be the cutest NBA family of all time. The partners have stuck together for a long, long time. And alongside Stephen Curry’s growth from a rookie into a superstar, fans have had the privilege of seeing this family grow as well.

Today, Ayesha Curry is just as big of a name as Steph himself, if not bigger.

She has been known to be an excellent cook, and even has her own cooking show, ‘Ayesha’s Home Kitchen’. And of course, their kids, Riley, Ryan, and Canon are far too adorable to go unnoticed by the NBA community.

But all of this almost didn’t happen. And we don’t mean that the couple had a petty little fight at some point.

No, this was something much, much bigger. And Gabrielle Union was in the epicenter of it.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry were advised to be ‘thots’ by Gabrielle Union, saying that otherwise, it would never work

In case you may not be aware who Gabrielle Union is, she is a popular actress, who is also Dwyane Wade’s wife of several years now.

For the most part, Union has been one of the most intelligent, understanding, and mature people the NBA community has ever seen. But as she once exposed, it is possible for even the best people to have slip-ups.

And unfortunately for them, her slip-up was almost paid for heavily by Steph and Ayesha.

Take a gander at the clip of an Instagram live, in the tweet below.

Gabrielle Union recalls the advice she gave to a young Steph and Ayesha Curry lol pic.twitter.com/C43wN24oSk — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) April 26, 2020

Frankly, the concept that she believes in isn’t egregious. At the end of the day, there are many different types of couples in the world. So, that type of thinking may suit quite a few couples out there.

However, we’d also say it’s a bit unfair to assume that’s the norm… so much so, that Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are unicorns.

Monogamy and faith in each other are far more common in couples than some would believe. Perhaps Gabrielle Union just needs to see some examples of that in her day-to-day life, to believe it.

Ayesha Curry once also said that she likes the attention of other men

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are a good-looking couple. But, with Steph being who he is, countless people want to be with him on the daily. And as you can expect, that can often bring out some insecurity in his partner.

So, during one episode of Red Table Talk, the infamous show of the terrible Jada Pickett Smith, she once admitted something very close to her heart.

Of course, this drew the ire of the NBA community. But frankly, Ayesha Curry deserves more credit here.

Now, of course, this wasn’t even close to being worded in the best way. However, the partner of any celebrity needs to show some serious resilience to continue staying with them. And yes, even when they’re blessed with someone as wonderful as Stephen Curry.

In fact, it’s especially then. Because everyone knows how amazing he is, and of course is after his life.

So frankly, it is okay for Ayesha to let off a little bit of steam once in a while.

Now, whether that should’ve been on a TV show, rather than a private space can definitely be debated.

