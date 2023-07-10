Leaks suggest a new version of Nintendo Switch is set to launch this year

Fresh leaks have surfaced on the internet suggesting a new version of Nintendo Switch called Wonder. Due to technological leaps, the handheld console will likely feature upgraded peripherals, specifications, and more.

Handheld gaming is slowly on the rise and is constantly evolving throughout the years. After the initial release of the Switch console in 2017, it became one of the top sellers of Nintendo after the fall of WiiU. Thus, in 2023, a newly done handheld refresh will be released with improved specifications.

Early intel has been found on 4chan regarding the console, which seems believable enough to be true. We created this article with every information fans need about the upcoming Nintendo handheld.

Nintendo Switch Wonder set to launch in Fall 2023

According to leaks from an anonymous 4chan user, the Nintendo Switch Wonder will be released on October 20, 2023. So far, two variants have been found priced, each priced as follows:

64 GB variant priced at 400 USD .

. 256 GB variant priced at 500 USD (Arrives with Super Maria Wonder game pack).

The console will feature a 900p Oled touchscreen display with two front and back cameras. The console will also have a new Pro Controller with a small touchscreen. The new Joycons will feature Hall effect joysticks which use magnets to attach themselves to Nintendo Switch Wonder.

The new console will also add support for older Switch cartridges for verification. However, it will require an internet connection to download modified versions of the game players wish to enjoy.

According to reports, the new console will also connect to the Dock wirelessly. However, that will only enable users to view the game catalog, shop, and apps like YouTube and Hulu.

Super Mario Wonder will also be released for the new console, which supports native 4K resolution. It might be possible that the Nintendo Switch Wonder can support 4K gameplay when docked and connected to high-resolution gameplay.

That is everything you need to learn about the upcoming new version of Nintendo Switch.