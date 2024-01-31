“Welcome to the Gang” Soulja Boy Gave Adin Ross an Iced-Out Chain Worth Almost $100,000

Adin David Ross is going hot on organizing collaborative Kick live streams. He invited Soulja Boy, a popular rapper and record producer to his recent stream. And little did Adin Ross know, he had a big surprise waiting for him.

It has been only around a day since the streaming sensation invited Chris Brown, a music legend to his stream. Surprisingly, given his high stature, Adin always received some of the most exclusive gifts from all his guests. Not to forget Chris Brown had given him Valentine’s limited edition 1 of 6 NAMIS slides named “The King of Hearts”. This time, Soulja Boy had surprised the Face of Kick with something special too.

The rapper went on to pull out a big and bold iced-out “SOD Money Gang” chain completely sending the streamer to a shock. Adin stated, “You are not giving me that, you are not giving me that chain” and Soulja Boy responded, “Stop playing, what do you mean?” Soulja Boy then helped Adin wear the chain. The Kick streamer was initially flabbergasted and said, “It’s chaining day, I mean there is no way you give me this.”

The rapper decided to pull a small prank on Adin. He asked the chat, “Chat, does this n**ga deserve this sh*t or should I give it to somebody else?” There was an immediate change in Adin’s expression but Soulja brought a change in the atmosphere exclaiming in a peak voice, “Welcome to the gang n**ga.”

Is the Iced-out chain real and how much did it cost?

Adin Ross is currently among the world’s most popular and wealthy live streamers. So there is almost no chance that other celebrities getting an invite from Adin would gift him something fake. Although Soulja Boy claimed that the chain had a very hefty price tag, the online community did not accept the statement.

People on social media frankly questioned the legitimacy of the chain. They doubted if the chain was from Temu, an online jewelry store primarily selling products made of moissanite and lab-created diamonds. While a few claimed the chain to be completely fake, a person stated the price of the iced-out chain to be approximately $100k. While we have no way of determining if the chain is real, we believe Soulja Boy would not have his own reputation by gifting a fake product.