The Best TYR Loadout in MW3 Season 1

Handguns have always been powerful in Call of Duty. Their lethal power has been enough to two-shot most enemies in close to medium ranges. The TYR is no exception. We are going to take a look at the best loadout of TYR in MW3 and at the accompanying primary weapon, you should equip with it. We will also look at the ideal perk setup if the focus is solely on the handgun in the game.

The Best TYR Loadout in MW3 in Season 1

The TYR is a lethal handgun in MW3 and has a high skill ceiling. Although it has stopping power, it lacks accuracy as well as handling and players need tons of practice to master such a firearm. However, once players manage to get the TYR under control, it can become the go-to secondary weapon to use without question. Moreover, aside from practice, using attachments and certain types of gear can also easily close that gap.

The key to success with this weapon is control and better fundamentals. That is the objective of this piece as we will look at everything you can use to reduce that skill gap even if you haven’t had a chance to practice with this weapon. Before we get into the attachments, let us take a look at how you unlock this weapon in the game.

How to Unlock the TYR in MW3

To unlock this weapon in the game, you will have to grind a ton as the TYR unlocks at Player Level 50. You can speed up the progress by playing shorter games or objective-based modes that offer large XP bonuses. There are double XP tokens you can acquire through completing Zombies missions as well which can help.

Attachment Breakdown

When you unlock the weapon, you can build a custom class with it that has attachments that will boost this weapon’s usability. Let us see which ones you should equip.

Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury

Ullr’s Fury Ammunition: 12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds

12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Stock: Ivanov Support Brace

Ivanov Support Brace Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

The very first attachment we are going to use is going to benefit the weapon’s fire rate a ton. The Ullr’s Fury Trigger Action is quite important if you are to survive in close-quarters combat. If the weapon is slow no matter the power, you will be the first one to die. To reinforce the weapon’s damage even further, we are going to equip the 12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds. This ammunition boosts damage range and bullet velocity.

Now, you can also equip an Optic of your preference which is perfect for this weapon. Players will need to be accurate enough to land shots on the opponent and this attachment helps out a ton in that case. The Ivanov Support Brace is designed for control as it reduces idle sway, recoil control, and gun kick control which helps in cleaner, accurate shots.

For the final attachment, we will equip the ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel. This attachment is the cream of the crop as it provides everything we need in one attachment. It boosts damage range, bullet velocity, recoil, and gun kick control. With these attachments, we have made the TYR a more controllable and lethal secondary weapon.

Primary

Now that we have a powerful secondary weapon, let us equip a powerful Primary weapon that can complement the TYR’s power and stand up to it. For this particular build, we are going to equip the strongest weapon in the game currently which is the BAS B. The BAS B complements the TYR perfectly due to its damage and range. Plus, it is the perfect medium to long-range weapon to use.

Let us look at an ideal loadout you can use for the BAS B.

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Optic: Your Choice

Your Choice Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Muzzle: Tempus GH50/ VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

This loadout is meant to better the fundamentals of the weapon like the magazine size, the tracking, and the control of the weapon. You can use either the Tempus GH50 for more control or the Suppressor to disappear off the minimap. Both are good options and you should equip them according to your playstyle.

Perks and Equipment

For the perks and equipment, we are going to use the ones that can better the survivability you have with the TYR and the BAS B. Let us see which ones they are.

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

For the Vest, we are going to use the CCT Comms Vest. It is the best perk to use to gather info about the location of your enemies. Not only does it provide a wider Tac map but upon killing enemies it provides an Intel Pack drop that pings the radar. Follow that up with the Commando Gloves which allows you to reload while sprinting.

For the boots, we recommend using the Lightweight Boots since it betters the movement speed while the Ghost T/V Camo keeps you off the radar while UAVs are active. For the lethal, a Frag Grenade should be lethal no matter the situation, and a Stun Grenade is the ideal Tactical to use. Finish off the setup with the Munitions Box since it provides a refill on ammo when you are running low.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The TYR combined with the BAS B has tons of potential. We have two lethal weapons that can destroy enemies in their respective ranges and we have enhanced them with attachments that will make them even stronger. The perk setup complements the guns we are using and it also betters the survivability as a whole.

This ensures that you can go on longer killstreaks without having to sacrifice your aggressiveness. Not to mention, the suppressor on the BAS B and the Ghost T/V Camo can keep you off the minimap permanently.