“Bro is making the world a better place”: Fans react to MrBeast helping 1000 people see for the first time

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 30/01/2023

MrBeast

MrBeast is the biggest creator on YouTube, but aside from just raking in the cash, he also gives back. Recently, he posted on Twitter that his team helped 1000 people see for the first time. He urged his Twitter audience to go to the Google owned platform and show their support for the video.

MrBeast helps 1000 people see for the first time

Applauding MrBeast’s philanthropic venture, the content creation, and Twitter community both showed immense support to the king of content. The video starts with MrBeast explaining how he came up with the idea and eventually executed it. he said:

“Most of us see the world like this. But here’s the thing, 200 million people see the world like this… But I just made it one less. She’s just one of 1,000 blind people we helped from around the world.”

MrBeast explained how they helped in as simple terms as possible. He said:

“If you’re wondering how the surgery allows people to see again, it’s because the lens in their eyes is so cloudy that they can’t see through it. So the surgeon uses a tiny vacuum to suck up the clouded lens.

“And replace it with an artificial one. The surgery is that simple! They can see again.”

As the “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time” video progressed, he explained that to help people beyond this video, he will be donating $100,000.

“As a thank you because you were so gracious in this video, we want to make a $100,000 donation. It’ll bring sight to thousands of people.”

Fans and Twitter react to MrBeast’s efforts

Comments and reactions poured over from Twitter and YouTube as people appreciated his efforts.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is currently the biggest YouTuber on the Google-owned platform and recently crossed PewDiePie in subscribers.

