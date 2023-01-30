“Bro is making the world a better place”: Fans react to MrBeast helping 1000 people see for the first time

MrBeast is the biggest creator on YouTube, but aside from just raking in the cash, he also gives back. Recently, he posted on Twitter that his team helped 1000 people see for the first time. He urged his Twitter audience to go to the Google owned platform and show their support for the video.

MrBeast helps 1000 people see for the first time

We helped 1,000 people see, literally. Go watch the new video! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 28, 2023

Applauding MrBeast’s philanthropic venture, the content creation, and Twitter community both showed immense support to the king of content. The video starts with MrBeast explaining how he came up with the idea and eventually executed it. he said:

“Most of us see the world like this. But here’s the thing, 200 million people see the world like this… But I just made it one less. She’s just one of 1,000 blind people we helped from around the world.”

MrBeast explained how they helped in as simple terms as possible. He said:

“If you’re wondering how the surgery allows people to see again, it’s because the lens in their eyes is so cloudy that they can’t see through it. So the surgeon uses a tiny vacuum to suck up the clouded lens.

“And replace it with an artificial one. The surgery is that simple! They can see again.”

As the “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time” video progressed, he explained that to help people beyond this video, he will be donating $100,000.

“As a thank you because you were so gracious in this video, we want to make a $100,000 donation. It’ll bring sight to thousands of people.”

Fans and Twitter react to MrBeast’s efforts

Comments and reactions poured over from Twitter and YouTube as people appreciated his efforts.

wow.. this is incredible, man such a great video a so far pic.twitter.com/LB8B5nYLep — Muaaz (@mws) January 28, 2023

A+ You are an easy guy to root for — Brian Feroldi (🧠,📈) (@BrianFeroldi) January 29, 2023

This was one of the best things I’ve ever seen. Bravo to you and the team. — Kahlief Adams (@KahliefAdams) January 28, 2023

Just finished watching @MrBeast. I’m glad you’re one of the good guys. — Barnacules Nerdgasm ™️ (@Barnacules) January 29, 2023

if there’s a super heaven above heaven, you’re going to mega heaven — ProReborn (@ProRebornYT) January 28, 2023

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is currently the biggest YouTuber on the Google-owned platform and recently crossed PewDiePie in subscribers.

