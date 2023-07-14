FaZe Clan is considered one of the greatest esports organizations in the world. FaZe members are really known for their professional gaming skills, and they have reached great heights in the gaming business. But it was not until recently that Nordan “Rain” Shat stated that it would be great if Kick would buy the FaZe.

FaZe Rain tells in a podcast that the FaZe boys are not as close as they were before and he would like them to work together. He also includes that Kick and FaZe stand for the same thing against bigger organizations.

The professional esports organization FaZe Clan is out to achieve something even greater in the future so let’s dive in to take a look at the reasons why FaZe Rain wants the live streaming platform Kick to buy the FaZe Clan.

FaZe Rain really wants Kick to acquire FaZe

FaZe Rain is one of the co-founders of FaZe, a professional esports organization with top-tier members skilled in the gaming business. He was recently invited to a podcast named Raw Talk by Bradley Martyn, and a part of their conversation involved the future of FaZe Clan.

He started by telling that the FaZe boys were not as close as they were before, and not all the members even talk to each other. Then Rain included that the members did not feel connected and that the situation has to change. He thinks the members need to be given more money or shares so they are happy but also adds that FaZe’s new deal does not provide enough resources to make that happen.

FaZe Rain is in the process of thinking about what should be done in order to make the FaZe Boys happy so the group can come together again. He states that not all members of the FaZe Clan even know all the info about what is going on in the organization and specifically names FaZe Rug and FaZe Apex.

It was while talking about investors for FaZe, Rain tells that he has spoken to multiple third parties, and also has been trying to talk to Kick. He very clearly specifies that Kick has been their ultimate goal and he would feel the best if Kick buys FaZe, and here are the initial online reactions.

It would be really interesting to see what will happen between Kick and FaZe