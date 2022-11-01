“LeBron James Already Falling Light Years Behind Giannis”: NBA Twitter Trolls Lakers as Bucks Go 6-0 Without Khris Middleton

While LeBron James and Kevin Durant’s teams aren’t dealing with significant injuries and have almost all of their important players on the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing without his Robin.

And even though Khris Middleton hasn’t played a single game this season, the Milwaukee Bucks are 6-0 in the preparation for their second title in 3 years, and they look totally up for the challenge against the West.

This NBA season is going to be one of the most exciting ones in both conferences. Just 6-7 games in, the Lakers (1-5) have a mountain to climb to get back on level terms with the best in the West so have the Nets (2-5).

NBA Twitter goes mad about Giannis Antetokounmpo leading Bucks to 6-0 start without Middleton, trolls LeBron James’ Lakers

It’s not that the Bucks had an easier schedule in their six games. They started their game against the Sixers with a tough 88-90 victory since then had no easy opponents than the Houston Rockets.

It’s the greatness of their 27-year-old Greek international who dominated the contending teams of the East – Nets, Hawks, and the Bulls, without Middleton by his side.

And social media is ecstatic by the fact bringing in all kinds of praises and comparisons.

🏀🏀🏀🏀News: Finally overhyped Nets won another game, no surprises they did it without the flop Simmons. With KD running the show with 36pts. 2-5 for season. Lakers other night won 1st game of the season now 1-5. Bucks only team with 100% win record 6-0, as Giannis on 🔥🔥🏀 — CIC🎤🎧⚽️ Liverpool Forever🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 (@ukokospeaks) November 1, 2022

BUCKS 6-0 WITHOUT MIDDLETON, LAKERS COULD NEVER — p$ (@44modz) November 1, 2022

Bucks is undefeated ,why don’t you talk about that?always talking about losers lakers 😒 — Israelduran (@Israeld29231565) October 31, 2022

What could Middleton’s return mean for the Bucks and the league?

Having played his last basketball in April much before their exit from the conference Semi-finals of the 2022 Playoffs, Middleton has been recovering from a wrist injury, and is expected back in ‘early November’ as per the injury reports by Milwaukee.

Although they haven’t had much active off-season, the Bucks will be scary once their forward is back in the starting line-up.

Joe Ingles’ return in and around January will also give a massive boost to their championship contention. Hence, by February 2023, this Bucks team will be the team to avoid for everyone in the league.

