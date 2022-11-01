Giannis Antetokounmpo is Now Listed at 7 Feet Tall, NBA.com Updates Measurements

Oct 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) mean mugs to the audience after powering his way to the basket and being fouled by a Houston Rockets player in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

As of today, Giannis Antetokounmpo can be called the best player on the planet, with enough data to suggest so. The Greek Freak has been putting up monster numbers. Recently named eastern conference player of the week, the two-time MVP has left everyone in awe of him.

A lot of points were scored this past week. Congrats to @Giannis_An34 on earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/u1FXxwd5Gc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 31, 2022

So far, the only undefeated team this season, the Milwaukee Bucks currently holds a 5-0 record. Only two weeks into the season, Giannis already has two games with 40+ points and has not shot below 50% from the field in any of the games thus far, joining the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in creating franchise history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of two players in Bucks Franchise history with three streaks of 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in 4 consecutive games, joining: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 16 times pic.twitter.com/z8NP8ZfBZ8 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 30, 2022

As Giannis continues his dominance, there has been a recent update on his measurements, making things only scarier for the opposition. According to NBA.com, the former champion has officially joined the ranks of Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Wilt Chamberlain, at least in terms of verticality.

Listed at 6ft 11″ for the longest time, the NBA has updated Giannis’ measurements.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7-feet tall.

In what many believe, Giannis has somewhat brought the big-man mentality back into the league. The league has never experienced such a force since Shaq. A physical specimen, Giannis is now officially listed at 7 feet tall and weighs 243 lbs.

A brute force packed with muscle, the Greek Freak has been off to a great start this season, averaging 34.4 PPG, 14.0 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 1.6 BPG, shooting an incredible 60.4% from the field. The former champion’s excellence even extends to the defensive end of schemes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is holding opponents to 32.2% from the field 🔒 On the other side Giannis is averaging 34.4 PPG – 14.0 RPG – 5.8 APG – 60.4% FG with a 34.7 PER By far the best two way player in the world pic.twitter.com/rkFeWop2ZY — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2022

At 27 years of age, Giannis ranks amongst the greatest power forwards of all time, continuing to surpass milestones, and could very well be the next face of the league post LeBron James.

Will Giannis Antetokoumpo get his 2nd ring this season?

With an undefeated record so far, the Bucks are a top contender to win the east. Considered the Robin to Giannis’ Batman, Khris Middleton is yet to play a game this season, rehabbing from a wrist injury.

Expected to make a return anytime soon, Middleton will take a lot of load off Giannis. Having retained most of their 2021 championship core, another title may just be on the card for the Bucks.

