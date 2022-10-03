LoL Worlds Day Two Play Ins Results and More

The LoL Worlds Day Two saw Fnatic maintaining their lead while Evil Genuises got on Board. The Play-Ins two results are as follows.

LoL Worlds got a little bit more heated as EG got on the Board with a much-needed win. The Play-Ins looked much more competitive today as teams gave their all to maintain a head up.

The Standings after day 2 of the #Worlds2022 Play-Ins: Which team has surprised you the most so far? pic.twitter.com/fyVtfHRwte — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 1, 2022



EG vs. Loud

The first match was heated as both teams had to battle within an inch of their Legend’s life, but EG got on top after a hard-fought victory.

With Loud’s loss in this game, they are 1-2, which is a tough spot. If they keep on losing, they get out of the tournament.

Kills were traded continuously on both sides. However, EG managed to hold off Loud and got the victory over the Brazilian team.

Loud tried to take down the Baron but stopped short due to a spectacular pushback by the EG players.

They did a lot of damage but ran out of time before the EG players showed up and executed them all. While LLL’s whole team got wiped, EG took control.

EG went on to win another game against Beyond Gaming and started NA’s reign into the league Play-Ins.

Fnatic

Fnatic continued to dominate the Play-Ins which resulted them marking their day 2 scores as 3-0. Every team they faced, they dominated.

Even the Japanese Team DetonatioN Focus Me could not do anything against Fnatic. The first two matches weren’t easy for them; they faced EG and The Chiefs.

The Chiefs are looking relatively weak as they lost all of their matches. This does not look good for the team; as they head into tougher competition for Day 3.

DRX keeps dominating the Play-ins; people are wondering if they will be the ones taking the cup this year.

As we keep heading into playoffs, the teams and the competition get more challenging, while the teams in Play-Ins will be exhausted.

